Light rain showers to prevail across Luzon

MANILA: Most areas in Luzon could experience light rain showers due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan", the weather bureau said Monday. In Northern Luzon, light rain showers will prevail over Apayao, Batanes, and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin. Isolated light rains, on the other hand, are forecast across Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Region 4-A (Calabarzon), and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region. PAGASA said isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will continue to prevail over the rest of the country. Severe thunderstorms could result in flash floods or landslides. Meanwhile, strong winds and rough seas will prevail across Northern Luzon. Sea travel is risky for small sea vessels and mariners of these vessels are advised to seek safe harbor as rough to very rough seas are forecast over the seaboards of Northern Luzon. Else where, winds will be moderate to strong and moderate to rough seas. Source: Philippines News Agency