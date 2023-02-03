Light rain showers continue to prevail over most of PH

MANILA: Most parts of the country will continue to experience light rains caused by the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” the weather bureau said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Luzon and the Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of flash floods or landslides that could occur during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Luzon and the Visayas will continue to experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Strong to gale-force winds are forecast over the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Fishing boats and other small sea vessels are alerted against moderate to rough seas in these areas.

Over Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency