Life science firm eyes increased footprint in PH

Life science firm Bayer is optimistic about increasing its footprint in the Philippines as it inaugurated its PHP750-million integrated office in Taguig City.

On Wednesday, Bayer launched its new office at Science Hub Tower 1 in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City, bringing together its crop science, pharmaceuticals, consumer health and global business services operations in time for its 60th anniversary in the country.

Bayer ASEAN managing director and chief finance officer Ernst Coppens said the PHP750-million integrated office in the Philippines is the largest of the six projects of the company in Southeast Asia.

Aside from the Philippines, Coppens said the company has invested in Singapore, Vietnam, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

“This is the biggest office project of Bayer in ASEAN. Since Bayer stated the global transformation program in 2021, over 70 projects at Bayer sites are adopting the next normal office concept. Coming out of the pandemic, five out of six main offices in ASEAN have completed this transformation,” Coppens said.

Bayer Philippines managing director and Country Division head Angel-Michael Evangelista said the company is eyeing to increase its headcount to 2,000 next year from the current 1,800.

In 2021, Bayer Philippines ended with 1,100 employees, adding 700 jobs in a year

Source: Philippines News Agency