Licensed teacher falls in Siargao drug bust

BUTUAN: The amount involved was measly compared to major drug buy-busts but the suspect was an unexpected one. Anti-narcotics agents arrested a licensed teacher who also works as a tour guide in the popular surfing town of General Luna in Siargao Island during a buy-bust Friday morning. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Caraga Region (PDEA-13) and the Surigao del Norte Provincial Police Office report said suspect "Niño" was arrested in his residence in Barangay 1. 'Our agents conducted surveillance and build-up activities for weeks on the suspect,' PDEA-13 information chief Dindo Abellanosa said in a text message to the Philippine News Agency on Friday. The 40-year-old suspect yielded 70 grams of shabu worth PHP170,000 and 12.1 grams of marijuana worth PHP65,000, PDEA-13 said. Authorities also confiscated from the suspect three tablets of the hallucinogen Ecstasy worth PHP6,000. 'The arrested suspect will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 under Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,' PDEA-13 said. Source: Philippines News Agency