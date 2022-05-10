﻿‘Libreng Sakay’ ridership reaches almost 11 million

MANILA – The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) has given almost 11 million free rides to the public so far since the beginning of its “Libreng Sakay (free ride)” program in March.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the MRT-3 said a total of 10,990,908 passengers have so far received free rides at the MRT-3 from March 28 until Monday.

The free ride program is set to end on May 30 after it was extended for another month at the end of April.

The program is meant to showcase the improved service and facilities of the MRT-3 after its rehabilitation was completed in December last year.

To date, it runs four four-car trains and 18 three-car trains — each train car is capable of carrying 394 passengers, allowing four-car trains to carry 1,576 passengers and three-car trains with 1,186.

To help ensure the safety of passengers a day after the elections, it also held antigen testing for all of its employees on Tuesday.

“Ang aktibidad na ito ay bahagi ng health and safety protocols ng rail line upang mapanatili ang zero case ng Covid-19 sa mga empleyado nito sa depot at sa mainline (This activity is part of health and safety protocols of the rail line to maintain zero Covid-19 cases among employees at the depot and the mainline),” the MRT-3 said.

Passengers are reminded that minimum health protocols remain enforced at the MRT-3 and other means of public transport such as no eating, no drinking, no talking, and mandatory wearing of face masks. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency