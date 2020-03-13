Libertad town sets up faucets for handwashing

The northernmost town of Libertad in Antique has devised a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by putting up faucets and making available anti-bacterial soaps in the washing areas in front of the town hall and around the plaza.

Libertad Mayor Mary Jean Te said in an interview Friday that 12 faucets were installed supposedly as preparation for the Banigan Festival that was supposed to start Friday.

With the handwashing facility, residents and their guests would be encouraged to practice hand hygiene.

“We had faucets set up since last week in preparation for the influx of the spectators who would witness the Banigan Festival,” she said.

She added that with the raising of the Code Red (Sub-level 2) in the country they have decided to just hold the Search for Miss Banigan Festival only on Friday evening.

“We will just have one event tonight which is the Search for Miss Banigan Festival since the contestants are already prepared with their gowns,” she said.

There will be 10 lady candidates who will represent their respective barangays in the search to be held at the town plaza, Te said.

The candidates’ gowns were made of the abundant raw material banig or palm leaves that were handwoven and supposed to showcase the town’s major livelihood.

“Banig weaving since time immemorial had been the source of living of the people in Libertad that is why our festival had been named after it,” she said.

Te also said all the other activities slated during the March 13-15 Banigan Festival had been canceled.

Meanwhile, the mayor said the faucets will remain there to provide access for people to do their handwashing.

“The faucets will remain until such time that there will be no more threat of Covid-19,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency