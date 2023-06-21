LGUs urged to support First Lady’s ‘Lab for All’ caravans

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Wednesday urged local government units (LGUs) to support the 'Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot para sa Lahat' (Lab for All) caravan led by First Lady Marie Louise 'Liza' Araneta-Marcos, which aims to provide primary health care services to Filipinos, especially the poor. 'Napakaganda ng programang ito dahil inilalapit nito sa mga tao ang mga pangunahing serbisyong pangkalusugan (This program is great because it brings basic health services closer to the people),' Abalos said in a statement. According to the First Lady, the 'Lab for All' caravan represents the Marcos administration's commitment to providing accessible primary care services to the people. 'This is in keeping with what the President promised during his SONA (State of the Nation Address) last year. Sabi po niya (He said), we must bring closer the medical services to the people and not wait for them to come to the hospitals and health centers. So, I'm here today to help the President fulfill his promise,' she said. A total of 2,141 beneficiaries availed of free healthcare services during the two separate rollouts of the Lab for All caravan led by First Lady Marie Louise 'Liza' Araneta-Marcos in Central Luzon on Tuesday. Joining the First Lady during the Pampanga launch at the City of San Fernando on Tuesday were Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda, among others. Meanwhile, attending together with the First Lady during the Tarlac launch were Abalos, DOH Undersecretary Enrique Tayag, PhilHealth president Mandy Ledesma, Tarlac Vice Governor Carlito David, among others. Organizing both activities in Central Luzon were key DILG officials, led by DILG-3 Regional Director Anthony Nuyda, and Provincial Directors Armi Bactad of Tarlac and Myra Moral Soriano of Pampanga. A priority program led by the First Lady, a total of 1,200 Kapampangans and 941 Tarlaqueños from pre-identified indigent family beneficiaries in each chosen local government unit (LGU) benefitted from the free health care services such as laboratory tests, medical consultations, free medicines and also food packs. The 3rd Lab for All Konsulta Caravan in Central Luzon will be held in August in Bataan. For the next five years, the "Lab for All" will be launched in different parts of the country to promote inclusive access to quality health care to the people, especially the marginalized sector.

Source: Philippines News Agency