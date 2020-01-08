LGUs urged to invest in disaster-resilient equipment

Local government units (LGUs) in Western Visayas are encouraged to invest in disaster-resilient equipment, said the chair of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC).

In a press conference on the sidelines of the special meeting of the RDRRMC on Tuesday, Council chairperson Jose Roberto NuAez said that effective this year, he will not sign the local disaster risk reduction management (LDRRM) plan of LGUS if no disaster-resilient equipment or facilities were included.

I will not certify if it has no equipment or something that they will invest in equipment against disaster, he said.

NuAez said the equipment that they have to invest in should depend on the kind or type of hazard that poses risk to the LGU. For those prone to flooding, they could invest in search and rescue equipment.

We have trained personnel. They could not just invest in equipment without the properly trained personnel, he said.

He said he will soon be setting a review of the LDRRM plans starting with provinces.

Five percent of the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) of the LGU goes to the LDRRM fund commonly known as calamity fund, NuAez said.

Out of this, 30 percent is allotted for the quick response fund while 70 percent goes to the operations fund. The acquisition of the disaster-resilient fund can be taken from the 70 percent operations fund.

NuAez said that he has no authority to sanction any of the LGUs that fail to invest in the said equipment, yet he is leaving it to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to take action.

During the meeting, Regional Director Ro-Ann Bacal, of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) in Western Visayas, urged local government units to identify critical areas where the resources of the national government are necessary.

We need to go where the attention needs to be hastened. With the report of the provinces, we hope you can guide us where the critical areas are so we can also plan out where we will be able to assist the LGU, she said.

Three provinces of Western Visayas incurred millions of pesos of damage after the wrath of Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) last December 25.

The agri-fishery sector initially estimated the losses at PHP1.387 billion while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) estimated the damage at PHP48.9 million.

The strong typhoon, according to the RDRRMC report, affected 304,255 families and left 29 persons dead in Western Visayas.

Meanwhile, NuAez said the families of individuals who died due to the typhoon will receive PHP20,000 each from the Office of Civil Defense. Those injured will receive PHP10,000 each.

Source: Philippines News Agency