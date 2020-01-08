LGUs told to aid Mideast OFWs returning to PH

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday ordered local government units to assist overseas Filipino workers who will return to the country amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Their return is untimely so we must help them. On my part as DILG chief, I will make sure that they will be given accommodation and assistance when they arrive back here in the Philippines, DILG Secretary Eduardo AAo told reporters after his New Year's call with PNP officials in Camp Crame.

Manila raised alert level 4 in Iraq which calls for mandatory repatriation when there is a large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external account, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

There are an estimated 4,000 Filipinos in Iraq, based on the data provided by the DFA.

Tensions continue to brew in the region after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

This is in retaliation to the death of its top military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a US airstrike carried out in Iraq last week.

The US, in turn, warned to attack around 52 Iranian sites, in case Tehran launches a war against Washington.

Source: Philippines News Agency