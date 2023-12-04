LGUs Suspend Classes, Work in Wake of Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake

Mindanao - Several local government units (LGUs) in Mindanao have suspended school classes and office work following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck the island region over the weekend. The quake, with an epicenter off Hinatuan town in Surigao del Sur province, triggered successive aftershocks felt across the region on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, an order was issued on Sunday afternoon to suspend work in government and private offices and classes at all levels starting Monday. Pimentel directed all mayors to instruct their respective Municipal and City Engineers to inspect and assess the structural integrity of school buildings and government offices.

Surigao del Sur

In addition to Surigao del Sur, the provincial governments of Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands also issued orders to suspend classes and work. These measures are in response to ongoing assessments of facilities and the experience of aftershocks in the region.

Agusan del Sur

In Agusan del Sur, several local government units have implemented class suspensions, while the provincial government has enacted a work-from-home scheme. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-13) in Caraga reported that about 100 displaced families in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, have been provided with family food packs since Sunday.

Davao Region

Various municipalities and provinces in the Davao region declared suspensions of classes and work-from-home arrangements for government agencies on Monday. Davao City government announced a suspension of classes in public schools and work-from-home arrangements in government offices. Similar measures were taken in Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Davao del Norte, and Davao del Sur.

The Office of Civil Defense in the Davao Region (OCD-11) emphasized the importance of avoiding the spread of false information regarding earthquakes. The OCD-11 stated that no technology can accurately predict earthquakes and urged the public to rely on information from legitimate sources.

Northern Mindanao

In Northern Mindanao, Misamis Oriental also suspended classes in public schools to inspect buildings after experiencing another strong quake early Monday morning. In Gingoog City, the Office of the Civil Defense-10 (Northern Mindanao) reported six families affected by the December 2 quake. Immediate assistance was provided to these families, whose houses in Barangay Odiongan were destroyed.