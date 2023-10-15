LGUs rev up for PNVF Challenge Cup in November

Nearly three weeks of volleyball action are scheduled in November with the staging of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup at Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Nine men's teams and six women's squads -- all local government unit (LGU)-based -- have so far confirmed their participation in the PNVF's penultimate tournament for 2023. 'The Challenge Cup gives LGUs the opportunity to have their own volleyball programs and we're looking forward to discover unpolished talents through this tournament,' PNVF president Ramon Suzara said in a news release on Sunday. The target is 16 teams for each side with a total of 64 matches set to be played Nov. 6 to 9 and Nov. 13 to 23. The teams will be divided into four pools during the eight-day elimination round. Already confirmed for the men's tournament are Plaridel (Quezon), Davao City, Orion and Dinalupihan (Bataan), University of Batangas, VNS Volleyball Club (Quezon City), Arellano University (Manila) and Alpha Omega Elite. In the women's side are Davao City, Parañaque City, De La Salle University - Dasmariñas (Cavite), University of Batangas, Arellano University (Manila) and City of San Pedro, Laguna. The Challenge Cup precedes the culminating Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge which features the world's top beach volleyball teams set later in November in Santa Rosa, Laguna. The PNVF then kicks off its 2024 calendar with the Champions League in February.

Source: Philippines News Agency