MANILA: Malacañang on Sunday issued Memorandum Circular No. 47, directing all government agencies and local government units to support the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) program that will ensure food security and proper nutrition. The memorandum was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on April 19. The EPAHP is one of the banner programs of the Task Force on Zero Hunger, aimed at institutionalizing efforts to mitigate hunger and promote food and nutrition security by linking community-based organizations (CBOs) to prospective markets and providing credit assistance to support food production, processing and distribution. 'It is imperative for all government agencies and instrumentalities to support the continued and effective implementation of the EPAHP Program to bolster government efforts towards attaining zero hunger, food and nutrition security, and sustainable agriculture,' the memorandum read. The Task Force Hunger is tasked to ensure the conti nued and effective implementation of the EPAHP Program in coordination with relevant government agencies. The task force is mandated to enhance provision of farm production technologies and extension of services to government-assisted family farms and rural based-organizations, as well as to enhance the sustainability of the EPAHP Program through the implementation of policies that will engage the private sector, and institutionalize mechanisms in LGUs. It is also directed to adopt community participation procurement to encourage CBOs to participate in the EPAHP program, and construct, repair and improve irrigation facilities and appurtenant structures in irrigable areas in the countryside. Source: Philippines News Agency