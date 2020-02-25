LGUs given 90 days to assess structural integrity of buildings

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday has ordered local government units (LGUs) to conduct an assessment of buildings and infrastructures in their areas as part of preparations for major earthquakes.

"LGUs are expected to submit the structural assessment of the buildings and structures 90 days from today," Interior Secretary Eduardo AAo said in a press briefing.

He added that this is part of measures on disaster resilience based on Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2019 01 (Ensuring Safe, Adoptive and Disaster Resilient Communities, and Enhancing the Country's Readiness against Earthquakes), together with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Negligent local officials may face criminal and administrative liability that could lead to dismissal from office and prohibition from running for public office.

"This is more requiring the fast track of assessment," AAo said.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said a total of 5,980 buildings are currently undergoing risk assessment in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon (Calabarzon) and Central Luzon for the 'Big One'.

He added that 23 retrofitting projects are being implemented in Metro Manila.

"Tuloy tuloy ang assessment at retrofitting sa Greater Manila area [Assessment and retrofitting in the Greater Manila area is continuous]," Villar said.

Villar also tasked all district engineers to provide technical assistance to ensure that structures are built in compliance with the National Building Code.

Meanwhile, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez ordered a surprise inspection on the sellers, suppliers, and manufacturers of the construction materials.

Lopez also requested coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to trace the source of substandard materials and the location of the warehouses.

Failure to comply would lead to revocation of permits and imprisonment, Lopez warned.

"We are working on safeguarding. We need the support of suppliers and manufacturers of construction materials," Lopez told reporters.

A daily average of 20 earthquakes hit the Philippines which lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent due to friction between shifting tectonic plates.

SOURCE : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY