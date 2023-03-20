LGUs get nearly P1-B share from lotto, STL in 2022: PCSO

Local government units (LGUs) across the country received close to PHP1 billion share from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office's (PCSO) in 2022 to augment their funds for health and medical services. According to the PCSO's 2022 Accomplishment Report, LGUs received PHP948,173,268 in shares from lotto and small town lottery (STL) proceeds. Lotto shares amounted to PHO395,224,629, while STL shares received by LGUs amounted to PHP552,948,639. The PCSO is mandated to share the proceeds to LGUs where lotto tickets are sold, with cities and municipalities receiving five percent, while provinces receive 2 percent. "Umaabot sa halos isang bilyong piso ang nai-remit natin sa mga LGU upang matustusan ang kanilang serbisyong pangkalusugan at medikal para sa mamamayan. Umaasa tayong ngayong bumabangon tayong muli sa pandemya ay mas tataas pa ito (We remitted nearly one billion pesos to the LGUs to finance their health and medical services for the people. Let's hope that now that we are recovering from the pandemic it will increase even more)," PCSO chairman Junie Cua said in a statement on Monday. Cua said these shares would have LGUs provide better services to their constituents. "Ang pag-remit namin ng lotto shares ay sang-ayon sa Executive Order No. 357-A, na nagtatakdang dapat may matanggap mula sa Charity Fund ang mga LGU. Samantala, 2020 STL Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations naman ang basehan para sa STL shares. Malaki ang ambag ng dagdag na pondo na ito para mas marami pang Pilipino ang makadama ng kalinga ng pamahalaan (Our remittance of lotto shares is pursuant to Executive Order No. 357-A, which stipulates that LGUs must receive from the Charity Fund. Meanwhile, the basis for STL shares is the 2020 STL Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations. The contribution of this additional fund is great so that more Filipinos can feel the protection of the government)," Cua stressed. Cua also said that in accordance with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directives, the PCSO will strive to become stronger partners of LGUs in service delivery as they have 72 branches nationwide that are ready to help those who need medical assistance. "Nagsisikap po kami para mapaigting ang paglilingkod, hindi lang sa pamamagitan ng lotto at STL shares, kundi pati na rin sa mandato naming tumulong sa pamamagitan ng medical assistance at iba't ibang institutional partnership (We are working hard to intensify service, not only through the lottery and STL shares, but also in our mandate to help through medical assistance and various institutional partnerships)," he said

Source: Philippines News Agency