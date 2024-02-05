LGU eyes dev’t of export products ahead of port modernization

ILOILO: Mayor Jerry Treñas on Monday cited the need to develop export-quality agriculture-based products in preparation for the modernization of the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex (ICPC) in Lapuz district. In a briefing, Treñas said he has instructed the Local Economic Development and Investment and Promotion Office to gather economic development officers of various provinces and meet with representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture to develop export products. "We can push the products of each province. Once the port modernization is complete, they have already developed their respective export products. The advantage is, there will be lesser shipment cost considering (that) ships no longer have cargoes when returning to their respective origin,' he said. Among the initial products eyed are dried mangoes, pineapple, and furniture. Aside from export opportunities, Treñas said other benefits of the port modernization include cheaper cost of goods like construc tion materials and agricultural inputs like fertilizer, chemical, and rice imports since vessels can dock directly at the port instead of passing Cebu or Manila. 'Considering the Manila and Cebu ports are very congested, other places in Visayas and maybe Mindanao may opt to proceed here,' he said. 'We will develop some products to be sent abroad because vessels will come from the United States, South America, China, and Europe. This is a very positive development for us, and this will impact not only the city but the province as well. And the whole region (too),' he added. Last week, the Philippine Ports Authority issued the notice of award to the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) to develop and manage the ICPC with a total project cost of over PHP10.5 billion. The ICPC will be named Visayas Container Terminal once ICTSI takes over and manages the port complex for 25 years. The facility has 627 meters of operational quay length and 20 hectares of land for container and general cargo storage, warehousing, and other cargo-handling activities. Source: Philippines News Agency