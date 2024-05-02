The provincial government here launched on Wednesday the Great Leyte Homecoming campaign, counting on Leyteños living abroad to help promote local destinations. Frances Ann Petilla, a tourism consultant for the provincial government, said the initiative will solicit participation from migrants and overseas Filipino workers abroad to invite others to visit Leyte. 'This is an invitation to all people from Leyte around the world to look back, come back, bring back, or give back to their home province by promoting Leyte as a tourism destination,' Petilla told reporters in a press briefing Wednesday night. The program is a year-round celebration for the commemoration of the 80th Leyte Gulf Landings on Oct. 20, remembering the arrival of US Gen. Douglas MacArthur to Leyte. The arrival of MacArthur's group signals the start of a battle against Japanese invaders that spanned 100,000 square miles of sea and was fought for three days, from Oct. 23 to 25, 1944, during the invasion of Leyte by the Allied forces. 'T he event holds significant historical and cultural importance for the people of Leyte. It signifies the call for unity and remembrance, inviting descendants, veterans, and the global community to return to Leyte to honor the pivotal event of World War II in the Pacific. It emphasizes the spirit of homecoming, reflecting on the sacrifices made during the war and celebrating the resilience and unity of the people of Leyte,' Petilla added. The Department of Tourism Eastern Visayas regional director, Karina Rosa Tiopes, said stakeholders in areas with historical sites have been prepared for this campaign. 'We make sure that not only sites are ready but also those providing services. We just trained our tour guides in Leyte. When our visitors go on tours, it's the guides who carry the success or failure of the tour,' Tiopes added. The campaign seeks to attract a diverse audience of locals, tourists, and expatriates to participate in the Great Leyte Homecoming events. It also showcases Leyte's cultural richness , historical significance, natural beauty, and economic potential through exhibitions, performances, and interactive experiences. Pete Figueroa of events organizer Bee Creatives said sites will be featured on the Leyte tourism page to encourage migrants to return to their hometowns by seeing changes featured on social media. 'We are giving every town a spotlight through this program. Each municipality and city should submit materials reflecting the culture, heritage, history, and tourism. Two areas will be featured in a span of five days on the official Leyte Tourism Facebook page,' Figueroa said. Aside from World War II sites, Leyte is also known for the stunning Kalanggaman Island and its white powdery sand beach, as well as San Juanico, one of the longest bridges in the country. Aside from these, Leyte is also a top destination for diving, waterfalls, and more beaches. Source: Philippines News Agency