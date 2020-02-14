Leyte village chief shot dead

Two unidentified gunmen shot dead a village chief from Mahaplag town along a major highway leading to Baybay City Thursday afternoon.

A report from the Baybay City police station identified the victim as Noel Oranio, 48, village chief of Onion, Mahaplag.

The victim was driving his four wheel sports utility vehicle heading towards the city when he stopped in Palhi village to check on the tires.

It was then that two men appeared and shot him several times, killing him on the spot.

The suspects were wearing face masks, sunglasses, ball caps, and sweatshirts and were on board an SUV.

Forensics teams found four bullet shells in the crime scene.

Policemen were still investigating the motive of the incident and the identity of the suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency