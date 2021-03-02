Leyte town residents to swap plastic waste with food

The local government of Carigara, Leyte is urging residents to participate in the program that collects solid waste in exchange for food items.

In a phone interview on Monday, Carigara Vice Mayor Eduardo Ong Jr. said that since the Project’s Barter's launch on Feb. 24 last year, only a few have joined the livelihood and community development project of the town.

Ong said residents are entitled to a kilogram of rice and a can of sardines for every kilo of plastic waste.

A kilogram of garbage such as plastic bags and cups, milk tea cups, sachets of shampoo, coffee, milk, vinegar, soy sauce, and snack and candy wrappers, disposable spoon, and fork can be considered for the barter. All plastic should be cleaned thoroughly.

During the project launch, the local government collected 27 kilograms of plastic waste.

“The project’s goal is to reduce the disposal of trash as well as to make food available to poor families,” he said.

A resident who will be able to gather and barter the highest volume of plastic will get a reward, he added.

The local government will bring the project to remote villages for the residents to save time and money in bringing recyclable materials to the town center. Collected plastic waste will be used as eco-bricks.

Source: Philippines News Agency