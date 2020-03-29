Leyte town issues medical hotlines for teleconsultation

Residents here with influenza-like symptoms will get medical help through telephone consultation while under community quarantine due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Pelagio Tecson on Friday signed Executive Order No. 15 requiring all residents with fever, cough, and colds to seek medical consultation for immediate and proper management.

Three physicians here will man the teleconsultation hotlines including the town vice mayor, Dr. Ronald Flores (0916-601-7770/0908-586-2065); Dr. Arlene Santo (0917-321-7760), the municipal health officer; and Dr. Rhodora Angulo (0966-398-7496/0928-500-3453), a private doctor.

The local government here said the hotlines were activated on Friday.

Residents can consult anytime, depending on the availability of the physician.

“This is also to protect our professional health workers and minimize the risk of exposure with the use of technology like cellular phones,” Tecson said.

As part of the preparedness measures here, a three-story school building with 12 classrooms was converted into a quarantine center for suspected carriers of the highly-contagious Covid-19.

The center will be utilized for patients under investigation (PUI) with mild symptoms and whose respective residences have no space for 14-day home quarantine.

The confinement facility has two specially adapted ambulances and will only have one patient per isolation room.

Each isolation room has a plastic acetate separator, beddings, and other personal effects, including food provision for the patient.

Tecson said Flores will head the center, to be assisted by the local police and personnel from the municipal health, disaster risk reduction management, general services, and engineering offices.

“The team will provide the necessary personnel and equipment and is authorized to expand the capacity of the said center when necessary,” he added.

As of Friday, the town has recorded 14 PUIs – two currently admitted, four cleared, and eight under strict home quarantine.

There is also a total of 364 persons under monitoring, of whom 134 were cleared after completing the 14-day isolation period with no symptoms.

Meanwhile, the region has one confirmed case of Covid-19, a 51-year-old female from Catarman, Northern Samar. Source: Philippines News Agency