Leyte town hot spring seen to benefit from new access road

- More tourists are expected to explore the town's Kalabato Hot Spring with the completion of the eight-kilometer road leading to an emerging tourist destination in the province.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is upbeat on promoting the destination with the PHP46-million access road funded under the Tourism Road Infrastructure Projects (TRIP), a convergence between DOT and the Department of Public Works and Highways that promotes rural and value chain development.

So far with what I see, I am satisfied with what they have done since connectivity really matters. Before, a tourist has to spend half of the time walking to get there, DOT Regional Director Karina Rosa Tiopes said on Wednesday after visiting the site with DOT staff and La Paz town Mayor Angel Sia.

Kalabato is a combination of the word kalabasa (squash) and bato (stone). The eco-tourism park features a rock-like formation with a shape similar to squash and stone. These geologic formations line the bank of Gimiranat River by the foot of Mt. Malacagang in the town's Bocawon village.

The hot spring is within the area covered by the Mahagnao Volcano National Park, a protected area encompassing 635 hectares of the land area covering the municipal borders of La Paz, Burauen, and MacArthur.

Aside from the hot spring and lush forest, monkeys, tarsier, and various types of bird species are also found in the area.

Before the road construction project, the site is only accessible through a 30-minute single motorcycle ride from the town center and another 30-minute hike from the community to the hot spring.

After the completion of a two-lane concrete road with two bridges, tourist accessibility to the hot spring becomes easier. Only 100 meters of the access road was not included in the concreting to preserve the site's natural beauty.

We also told the village chief and the mayor that whatever development they do in the future, they should try to work around the greens, meaning they do not cut down everything just to give way to structure, Tiopes added.

The DOT official reminded the local government and organization overseeing tourism activities in the area to observe the carrying capacity to prevent damage and preserve its natural beauty.

It's not a matter of attracting more and more people but giving quality experience and probably attracting the right market to earn something for the community, she added.

Tiopes said to jumpstart and to help the local government in their campaign to promote their locality, the tourism department will conduct a tourism appreciation seminar for stakeholders from the private sector and community in February.

Source: Philippines News Agency