Leyte town gets augmentation aid from DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday started the distribution of relief goods in Babatngon town in Leyte after Typhoon Ursula crossed Eastern Visayas on Christmas Eve.

A total of 470 family food packs were initially transported to the town after receiving a request for augmentation from the local government unit (LGU), said Joshua Kempis, DSWD 8 (Eastern Visayas) disaster response operation division information officer.

We are following the protocol. The LGU is always the first responder in any disaster since they also have their own fund and prepositioned relief items. When needed, we extend assistance by augmenting their supply, Kempis said.

Batbatngon was the first town to request augmentation from DSWD.

A total of PHP1.2 million worth of aid was initially provided by the LGU to the affected families.

Each food packs contains 6 kgs. of rice, four cans of corned beef, four cans of meatloaf, six sachets of coffee good for three to five days for a family of five members.

The department has prepositioned thousands of relief items, including 6,416 family food packs, 568 sacks of rice, 5,557 cans of beef loaf, 4,053 cans of corned beef, 144,644 sachets of coffee, 2,000 blankets, and 6,029 pieces of "malong" (tube skirt).

A standby fund of PHP1.47 million was also set aside to purchase additional relief items when necessary.

The onslaught of Typhoon Ursula has caused some 4,057 partially damaged and 317 totally damaged houses in Eastern Visayas.

The DWSD on Thursday also deployed three teams to Leyte, Samar, and Eastern Samar to speed up the assessment on the extent of damage caused by the typhoon.

Source: Philippines News Agency