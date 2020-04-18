Leyte town drops fiesta events amid virus scare

The local government here has canceled all fiesta-related gatherings and activities amid the threats posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Pelagio Tecson Jr. on Friday signed Memorandum 7, directing village officials to drop such events as pageants, sports, games, parades, and other amusement activities, as part of the traditional fiesta celebrations.

This complies with the general community quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease, Tecson said.

“Welcoming of visitors or guests inside households, including holding buffets, consumption of alcoholic beverages, and other similar activities are also prohibited to ensure public safety,” he added.

The memo cited the executive order issued by Leyte’s provincial government, prohibiting public gatherings in villages, towns, and cities that draw a large number of people.

This includes fiestas and related activities, assemblies, reunions, trade fairs, carnivals, concerts, and fund-raising events.

“Village officials and the local police will conduct roving patrols to ensure the strict enforcement of the policies,” Tecson said.

Meanwhile, 12 persons in this municipality were identified to have had possible contact with the province’s first Covid-19 patient from nearby Burauen town.

The local government said all of them, including their households, have been placed under strict home isolation for 14 days. Those who have shown mild symptoms will undergo immediate Covid-19 testing.

“We are on top of the situation. We have immediately coordinated with the Department of Health for the testing of the five contacts with mild symptoms. They will be collecting their samples today and results are expected after three to four days,” Tecson said

