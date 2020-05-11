Leyte seeks test for all suspected virus carriers

The Leyte provincial government is pushing to test all residents classified as suspected coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) carriers in its different towns.

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla told mayors and village chiefs in a letter that medical technology stations in provincial and district hospitals have been increasing their testing capacity and training on the proper donning and removal of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Local government officials are advised to subject to testing anyone who exhibits flu-like symptoms, regardless of age and travel history. They should immediately inform their rural health units or city health office and request for rapid test or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test,” Petilla told reporters on Monday.

Local health authorities are asked to coordinate with the provincial and district hospitals for the testing.

The provincial government has identified 11 hospitals with the capacity to test suspected virus carriers. These are the Leyte Provincial Hospital in Palo town, Dr. Manuel B. Veloso Memorial Hospital in Palompon, Carigara District Hospital in Carigara, Abuyog District Hospital in Abuyog, Northwestern Leyte District Hospital in Calubian, Ormoc District Hospital in Ormoc City, Western Leyte Hospital in Baybay City, Burauen District Hospital in Burauen, Hilongos District Hospital in Hilongos, Tabango District Hospital in Tabango and Municipal Health Office in Sta. Fe, Leyte.

After three weeks, Leyte province now has zero active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) case following the recovery of two patients from Burauen town, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Monday.

The second test result of the region’s patient No. 7 from Burauen town released late Sunday was negative for the virus, just 16 days after the health department confirmed that she caught the virus from patient No. 5.

Patient No. 7 is a 25-year-old female, a niece of patient No. 5, Leyte province’s 1st Covid-19 carrier. They shared the same room in Balao village, Burauen town. The rest of Leyte’s 40 towns remained Covid-19-free.

Hospital workers discharged the niece from Burauen District Hospital on Sunday. Her aunt, who was treated at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center, recovered on May 3. Both are undergoing a strict 14-day home quarantine.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Eastern Visayas region has recorded 19 positive cases.

Of all the cases, 14 of them are from Tarangnan, Samar; two from Burauen, Leyte; and one each from Catarman, Northern Samar; Calbayog City, Samar, and Catbalogan City, Sama

Source: Philippines News Agency