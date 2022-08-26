Leyte schools note low kinder enrollees in remote communities

Schools in Leyte province have noticed a decline in kindergarten enrollment in remote communities in recent years largely due to decreasing birth rate.

This was disclosed by the Department of Education (DepEd) - Leyte division after monitoring the trend in several schools in the province.

“We asked affected schools to conduct (a) survey to find out the cause of the decline of enrollment in kindergarten classes. Initial information reaching our office points to the reproductive health program of the province,” DepEd-Leyte schools division superintendent Manuel Albaño said in an interview Thursday.

In Cacao Primary School in La Paz, Leyte, the campus registered five enrollees this year from zero enrollment in 2021.

Last year’s registration turned zero after the only pupil in their village transferred to a nearby school.

Teacher Editha Labanta expressed worry that in the future, no kindergarten child would enroll in their school because of the decreasing birth rate in the village in the past two to three years.

In Balud Primary School in Tanauan town, Celso Sabalberino, class adviser for the multi-grade class, said the school has not had any kindergarten class for several years now.

“Some parents decided to enroll their child in nearby schools where there are more participants in kindergarten class,” Sabalberino added.

Enrollment for other grade levels in Balud also declined from 20 last year to just 15 this year.

The DepEd-Leyte planning and research unit is still gathering data and information on the ground to have a clear picture of the low to no enrollees in kindergarten.

They are eyeing to release their findings by September.

The low enrollment in kindergarten classes in some schools in the province has positive and negative sides, according to Albaño.

“If enrollment increases, this means the education department needs additional resources, additional teachers, more armchairs, and more classrooms,” he said, adding that another advantage of lesser enrollees is it would allow a teacher to have better attention or focus on their students because the number is manageable.

The DepEd has no available data on year-on-year kindergarten enrollment during the interview.

Source: Philippines News Agency