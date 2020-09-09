Leyte residents urged to use bikes

Residents in Leyte province are encouraged to rediscover biking as a hobby and means of transportation to keep them healthy and help the environment in this season where public transport operations are still limited.

Leyte Vice Governor Carlo Loreto said biking is a must-try as this not only helps one to become physically fit and healthy but also enhances mental health.

“It’s a good lifestyle and exercise for everyone. And in this time of pandemic and quarantine, we need to rediscover things like biking to remain safe and healthy,” Loreto said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

He shared that in the past weeks, he had been invited by biking enthusiasts to join them in their biking events in Baybay City, Albuera, and Burauen towns.

Biking helps increase cardiovascular fitness, as well as muscle strength and flexibility; improve joint mobility; decrease stress, depression, and anxiety levels; improve posture and coordination, and strengthen bones.

It is also a good way to control or reduce weight and prevent or manage diseases.

“To encourage more people to try biking and ensure their safety, it is time for local government units to allocate a portion of the road as bike lanes,” Loreto said.

Recently, the departments of health, transportation, interior, and public works signed a joint memorandum order providing guidelines on the proper use and promotion of active transport during and after the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The order defines active transport as physical activities, such as walking and cycling, and enjoins local governments to construct protected bicycle lanes and walking paths, as well as supportive infrastructure, such as bicycle racks and changing rooms.

It also requires minimum health standards in these activities, such as the use of face masks and physical distancing.

“This is important for the safety of bikers and to encourage more people to engage in biking,” Loreto said.

However, he added, the challenge is how to encourage bikers to use the bike lanes.

