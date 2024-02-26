Leyte police intensify patrol after death of village execs

TACLOBAN: The Leyte police provincial office (PPO) has intensified its patrol in the 3rd congressional district of Leyte after the fatal shooting of five village officials last week. In a statement Monday, the Leyte PPO said it had established 24-hour checkpoints and implemented measures to heighten visibility and police presence as it intensifies intelligence efforts to identify and arrest those involved. 'We are collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, conducting thorough investigations, and utilizing all available resources to ensure a swift resolution,' Leyte PPO director Col. Erwin Portillo said. Portillo issued the statement following the death of Daja Diot village chief Elizalde Tabon, village councilor Paulo Mendero, and village watchman Rusty Salazar, in San Isidro town on Feb. 24. Four gunmen riding in two motorcycles reportedly barged into the village hall and attacked the victims while attending a meeting. The incident came on the heels of the shooting-to-death of village councilor Rodulfo Cajes of Tag-abaca village in Leyte, Leyte, on Feb. 23. He was heading to the local agricultural office when he was ambushed. On Feb. 20, a gunman shot and killed village councilor Ronald Palacio in Tugas village, Tabango, Leyte. The towns of San Isidro, Leyte, and Tabango are part of Leyte's 3rd legislative district. In a statement on Sunday night, Leyte 3rd district Rep. Anna Veloso-Tuazon condemned the incidents and expressed alarm over the 'spike in killings and assassinations' in recent months in the towns of San Isidro, Leyte, Tabango, Villaba, and Calubian. 'These incidents create a chilling effect among our citizenry and have no place in a society that values life, dignity, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and adherence to the rule of law,' Tuazon said. The Leyte PPO urged everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that could help them in their investigations. Source: Philippines News Agency