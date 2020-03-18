Leyte, Northern Samar also under community quarantine

Leyte and Northern Samar officials have placed the two provinces under “general community quarantine” through executive orders signed on Tuesday.

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla issued Executive Order No. 03-2020-03 placing the entire province under “general community quarantine” and enhancing the implementation of mandatory precautionary measures against the contagion coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Under the declaration, people who are coming from other provinces especially from places with positive Covid-19 cases are banned to enter Leyte province. The directive takes effect starting midnight of March 18 and will end on April 17.

“We protect our borders so that no one will enter the province and at the same time for people who are inside the province we strengthen our proper hygiene practices,” Petilla told reporters.

Residents returning to Leyte have to present proof of residency at the checkpoint while those who work in the province have to show proof of employment or business registration certificate.

Students from other provinces will be asked to present proof of enrollment.

The governor also ordered the establishment of border control manned by policemen, soldiers, firemen, health workers, Coast Guard personnel, and local disaster and risk reduction management office staff.

In Northern Samar, Governor Edwin Ongchuan signed Executive Order No. 01-03-20 putting the entire province under general community quarantine as agreed by all mayors and local health officials.

The declaration will start on March 19 and will end on April 17, 2020, as a measure to stave off the possible entry of the Covid-19 infection.

Under the general community quarantine guidelines, residents are not allowed to leave nor exit the province except health workers, uniformed personnel, government officials or employees who have an authorization, people engaged in humanitarian assistance, those involved in providing basic services and public utilities, members of the provincial inter-agency task force on Covid-19, residents who are returning to the province, and cargo vehicles bringing basic goods and prime commodities.

Those who need to leave or will enter the province will have to present their identification card.

A checkpoint will be established in the boundaries of the province to ensure enforcement of the order.

In line with the general community quarantine, the governor extended the suspension of class at all levels until April 14, 2020.

The provincial government also imposes a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for all residents in the entire province.

The governor also ordered the suspension of all public gatherings, including religious activities, to mitigate the possible spread of the virus.

Transport groups are still allowed to operate but they have to follow stringent measures like regular disinfecting of bus, vans, tricycle and must comply with the social distancing guidelines.

Work in public and private continues, but the workplace must ensure that social distancing will be followed and sanitation needs must be always present such as alcohol, sanitizers, and soap for handwashing.

Regular monitoring of body temperature is also required for monitoring Covid-19 symptoms.

Residents who just arrived in the province are ordered to report to their respective barangay (village) health emergency response team (BHERT) and must undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

