Leyte asserts mandatory Covid-19 testing for returnees

Local government units in Leyte have the choice to require returning residents to undergo testing for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to safeguard the health of residents in the province, a local official asserted on Tuesday.

Barugo Mayor Macel Rosario Avestruz, information officer of the League of the Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) – Leyte Chapter, said this on Tuesday in reaction to the advisory of the Department of Health (DOH) Eastern Visayas regional office that only returning residents with symptoms should undergo swab sample gathering for the confirmatory test.

The advisory also stated that repeat swab is no longer necessary at the end of the 14-day quarantine of the symptomatic person.

The “global shortage” of testing kits and other supplies and limitations of local capacity for testing prompted the release of the advisory as there is a need to rationalize available tests and prioritize patients or health care workers with severe or critical symptoms and those who are considered vulnerable.

Those without symptoms will only have to undergo 14-days quarantine, per DOH advisory.

“We will still follow our LMP protocol wherein all returning residents will have to undergo RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test because we just wanted to be safe,” Avestruz said in an interview.

If the state-run testing center will run out of test kits, they will bring samples to the privately-owned laboratory, he added.

Avestruz said the mayors have always a choice to send swab samples to the privately-owned Divine Word University (DWU) Hospital Virology Laboratory for confirmatory testing if there’s a surge of samples at state-owned Eastern Visayas Regional Covid-19 Testing Center.

LMP-Leyte Chapter entered into a memorandum of agreement with the DWU hospital management under the integrated Leyte protection protocol for the Covid-19 confirmatory testing in their facility.

“Having a private Covid-19 testing lab in the region is really a good decision because it gives us an option where to have a confirmatory test,” Avestruz added.

As of July 6, the province has 371 Covid-19 cases with about 150 recoveries.

Of the 40 towns and one city under the jurisdiction of Leyte province, only eight towns remained free from Covid-9. These are the towns of San Isidro, Merida, Tunga, Mayorga, MacArthur, Javier, Mahaplag, and Inopacan.

Source: Philippines News Agency