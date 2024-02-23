Letran snaps Mapua’s 4-game streak in NCAA juniors’ basketball

MANILA: George Diamante scored 21 points in the second half as Letran snapped Mapua University's four-game run with an 86-69 victory in the NCAA Season 99 juniors' basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City on Friday. Trailing 35-36 at halftime, the Squires banked on the 6-foot-5 co-Defensive Player of the Year last season to take a 63-49 third-quarter lead and never looked back enroute to their fourth win against one loss. Diamante finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. He also had a sterling performance last Wednesday, leading Letran's 88-79 win over Lyceum of the Philippine University with 21 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Mapua, now with a 4-1 record, was paced by Lawrence Mangubat, who had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, San Beda University and Emilio Aguinaldo College downed separate rivals to improve their respective slates. The San Beda Red Cubs relied on Drei Lorenzo and Hendric Vailoces to prevail over the College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 64-62. Lorenzo had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block while Vailoces added 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals as San Beda collected its third win against two defeats. Guillian Quines scored 23 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Arie Podador chipped in 14 points and five rebounds for Saint Benilde, which slid to 1-4. EAC collected its second win at the expense of Lyceum, 77-63. EJ Castillo led the Generals with 19 points followed by Kelly Coronel, who had 15 points and six rebounds. Franzis Lumbo contributed 10 points and nine rebounds while Mark Mariquit also had 10 points to go with six rebounds and four steals. Peter Mulligan and Gemel Julio delivered 20 and 10 points, respectively for the Lyceum Pirates, who remained winless in five starts. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency