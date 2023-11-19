Letran outlasts Adamson to boost Spikers’ Turf QF bid

Saints and Lattes-Letran fought back from two-sets down to beat Davies Paint-Adamson, 20-25, 26-28, 25-16, 25-17, 15-12, and boost its quarterfinal bid in the Spikers' Turf Invitational Conference at Paco Arena in Manila on Sunday. The Knights, getting 19 points from Vince Virrey Himzon, snapped the Soaring Falcons' three-game streak and tied their opponents at 3-1 in Pool C. Cignal HD (4-0) is likely to get the first quarterfinal berth. Adamson will face Cignal HD on Nov. 26 while Letran will meet winless Coast Guard on Dec. 1. "Actually, ginising ko sila nung third set eh. Sabi ko, hindi pwedeng ganito 'yung lalaruin natin kasi pinaghandaan natin 'yang Adamson. Nag-respond naman sila nung third and fourth kaya maganda 'yung momentum na napapunta sa amin (Actually, I woke them up in the third set. I said, we can't play like this because we prepared for Adamson. They responded in the third and fourth so the momentum shifted)," Letran head coach Brian Esquibel said. Steven Sta. Maria contributed 15 attac ks and three blocks, while Ned Calvert Pacquing and John Derrick Bautista added 16 and 14 points, respectively, in the two-hour, eight-minute encounter. Raxel Redd Catris had 16 excellent receptions and 12 digs, while John Wayne Arano made 22 excellent sets. Marc Kenneth Paulino led Adamson with 18 attacks followed by Jude Christian Aguilar with 16 points. Joel Menor chipped in 14 points, including two blocks and two aces, while Mark Leo Coguimbal scored 10 points Source: Philippines News Agency