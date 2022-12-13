Letran appeals suspension of Fran Yu

MANILA: Letran has appealed the disqualifying foul slapped on Fran Yu in Game 2 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball finals on Sunday.

Assistant coach Jaren Jarencio confirmed the filing of the appeal during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the PSC Conference Room inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on Tuesday.

A verdict is expected within the day.

“Nag-submit ng letter si Father Vic [Calvo] regarding kay Fran Yu (Father Vic submitted a letter of appeal regarding Fran Yu),” Jarencio said, adding that the appeal was made by the school’s athletic director on Monday.

Yu hit College of St. Benilde’s Mark Sangco with an elbow to the head in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Blazers won, 76-71, to send the series into a winner-take-all match at Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City on Sunday.

As the hit happened above the shoulders, the referees assessed Yu, the Finals Most Valuable Player last season, with the disqualifying foul.

According to NCAA rules, a player ejected from the game will automatically be suspended from the next one.

Jarencio hopes that the NCAA management committee will overturn the initial ruling and clear Yu to play in what would be his final game in the amateur ranks.

“Hopefully, ma-lift ‘yung suspension niya para sa Game 3. Mas maganda na kumpleto ‘yung team (his suspension will be lifted. It would be better if the team is complete in Game 3),” said Jarencio, son of former pro and University of Santo Tomas player-turned-coach Pido.

Just the same, the three peat-seeking Knights are ready for the worst. That is, a Yu-less Game 3.

“Ine-expect na rin namin na ‘di siya makakalaro, so ‘yung rotation and defensive plans namin, in-adjust na namin kahapon [Monday] (We already expect that he will not play so we adjusted our rotation and defensive plans yesterday),” Jarencio said.

He said other key players, like Brent Paraiso, Louie Sangalang, Kurt Reyson, King Caralipio, Pao Javillonar and Tommy Olivario, are ready to give their all.

“’Yung mga veteran naman namin, talagang ready naman ‘yan, pero ang kailangan namin kausapin, ‘yung mga role player. Sila ang kailangang mag-step up (Our veterans are always ready, but we need to talk to the role players. They need to step up),” Jarencio said.

Paraiso, Sangalang, Caralipio, Javillionar and Olivario are also playing their final year.

“Gusto nila ng good exit bago sila pumasok sa (They want a good exit before they turn) professional,” Jarencio said

Source: Philippines News Agency