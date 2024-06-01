LET POLICE PROBE CASE OF ALLEGED ASSAULT OF DISABLED E-HAILING DRIVER – FAHMI

KUALA LUMPUR, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has advised the people to cease speculation and let the police investigate the case of a disabled e-hailing driver allegedly beaten by a bodyguard of a VIP. He said that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has assured that an investigation will be conducted, and the public is advised not to speculate on the matter. "Speculation will not help the investigation, and we leave it to the authorities. If at the end of the investigation, actions need to be taken, including bringing anyone to court, we will leave it to the AGC (Attorney-General's Chambers)," he said. He told this to reporters after officiating the Kita MADANI Carnival for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya here today. Fahmi also reminded netizens to be cautious and to avoid touching on 3R issues (religion, race, and the royal institution) on social media, as this is also aimed at preventing the situation from worsening. "We can express our views, but if we cr oss the line, then other actions need to be taken by the authorities," he said. Yesterday, the media reported Razarudin as saying that the police would call in the individuals involved in the case to Bukit Aman to assist with the investigation soon, and that a comprehensive probe is being conducted based on the latest developments. In another development, when asked about the issue of the appointment of the company belonging to the husband of Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh as the operator of the Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) Pilot Project by the Selangor Government, Fahmi said that a thorough investigation is being carried out by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). He also reminded the public not to disseminate any information containing personal data or personally identifiable information that violates the law under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 and could result in legal action. "To netizens, if you engage in doxxing, which involves displaying and broadcasting personal infor mation such as identification numbers, passport numbers, home addresses, and phone numbers, this is illegal. "Do not reach that level, and there are some parties, especially among the opposition, who are trying to capitalise on the situation. For me, leave it to the authorities to investigate," he said. Yesterday, Bernama reported that MACC sources informed that a comprehensive investigation into the matter is being conducted following several new complaints received regarding the case of a minister's husband appointed to provide a proof of concept for a transportation project. Source: BERNAMA News Agency