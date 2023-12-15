Let drivers work in peace: LTFRB to striking transport groups

MANILA: The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) condemned Friday the harassment allegedly done by striking transport groups to several drivers of modern jeepneys. Such incidents of harassment include puncturing tires using nails during several transport strikes held in the past weeks and in the two-day transport strike that ended Dec. 15. "Nananawagan kami sa mga nagsasagawa ng kilos-protesta na iwasan ang panggigipit sa kanilang mga kapwa tsuper para lamang makasama sa kanilang welga (We are calling on those holding protests to refrain from harassing their fellow drivers to join the strike)," LTFRB chair Teofilo Guadiz III said in a statement. "Hayaan natin silang pagsilbihan ang ating mga komyuter at hayaan natin silang kumita para sa kanilang mga pamilya (Let them serve the commuters and earn a living for their families)." In a news release, the LTFRB said nails were reportedly used to puncture the tires of six modern jeepneys of Taguig Transport Cooperative on the first day of the transport strike on Dec. 14 due to their failure to join the strike. A similar incident was reported last Nov. 22 to a modern jeep of the San Dionisio Transport Service Cooperative. Both incidents are under investigation. The LTFRB has urged transport cooperatives to report similar incidents. Source: Philippines News Agency