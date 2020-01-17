Let Congress do its job, solon on ABS-CBN franchise

A lawmaker at the House of Representatives on Friday told the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) to let Congress do its job to decide on the fate of local media giant ABS-CBN's franchise.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez made the comment following reports that the OSG is ready to file a case before the Supreme Court, seeking the revocation of the congressional franchise of the broadcast giant.

Rodriguez cited the Constitution which provides that the grant of franchises to broadcasting entities is lodged exclusively in the House and the Senate.

The solicitor general cannot frustrate and remove such power by filing a quo warranto case. Furthermore, bills, including Bill 5705, have been filed in the House extending the ABS-CBN franchise. Let Congress do its job by hearings these bills, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez argued that if Solicitor General Jose Calida files a quo warranto case against the network before the SC it would be seen as the government's harassment of ABS-CBN and certainly a clear assault on press freedom as enshrined in our Constitution.

He also noted that Calida's plan would be disrespecting and denying due courtesy to Congress.

This will likewise encroach on the powers of the legislative branch and will violate the constitutional doctrine of the separation of powers among the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government, he said.

On Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said there was no attempt from President Rodrigo Duterte to order Calida to file a petition against ABS-CBN before the high tribunal.

ABS-CBN's 25-year franchise will expire on March 30 unless Congress and the President grant its renewal.

A legislative franchise bill needs to first get the nod of the Senate and the House of Representatives before it can be transmitted to Duterte who has the power to either approve or veto any proposed measure.

ABS-CBN would be forced to cease the operation of its television and radio broadcasting stations, in case it fails to secure a fresh 25-year congressional franchise.

Duterte earlier said he would make sure that ABS-CBN would be "out" of business when its license to operate expires because of its supposed unfair reporting and failure to run his political advertisements during the 2016 presidential race.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has assured that the House would be fair in tackling the bill seeking the renewal of the 25-year congressional franchise to ABS-CBN.

Source: Philippines News Agency