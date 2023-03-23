Leptospirosis claims 2 lives in Iloilo

The Iloilo Provincial Health Office (IPHO) has reported 85 cases with two deaths due to leptospirosis from Jan. 1 until March 18 this year. The deaths were from the municipalities of Badiangan and Carles, said IPHO head, Dr. Maria Socorro Quiñon, in a press conference on Thursday. The number of cases recorded was 750 percent higher compared with the 10 cases in the same period last year. 'The cases upon investigation are mostly farmers. We have already coordinated with the agriculture (office) to improve awareness on this because probably they are not aware of the availability of prophylaxis,' in rural health units to prevent the disease, said Quiñon. Leptospirosis is caused by the leptospira bacteria found in wild and domestic animals, including rats. The infection happens when humans come into contact with the urine of infected animals or a urine-polluted environment, according to the World Health Organization. Among the clinical manifestations are mild, influenza-like illness; Weil's syndrome or severe infection characterized by jaundice, renal failure, hemorrhage; meningitis/meningoencephalitis; and pulmonary hemorrhage with respiratory failure

Source: Philippines News Agency