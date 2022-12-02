Leonardo event in Brussels on the role of European Defence between innovation and sustainability

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The annual Leonardo’s appointment in Brussels is renewed, with the top management of the aerospace industry giant and of the European institutions gathered in the historic Solvay Library. The event, dedicated to the theme “The path towards European Defence between global challenges and technological sovereignty,” was attended by the CEO of Leonardo, Alessandro Profumo, the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, while the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, sent a video message. Among the guests were many personalities from the political, business, and diplomatic worlds. “Innovation and sustainability are two sides of the same coin. Innovating is essential to be sustainable over time, having sustainability as a fundamental element of one’s strategy to be successful and having the ability to attract the best people who allow us to always be innovative,” stated the CEO of Leonardo before the beginning of the event. “Every euro that is put into the defence sector generates 1.4 euros of economic benefits in other activities, what we call extended benefits. We generate almost 3.6 jobs between direct and induced jobs, we are an important reality for Europe,” he added. Among the speakers also Bastian Giegerich, Director of Defence and Military Analysis, at The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London, took the floor. “European defence needs to be rooted in European defence industrial competence and a resilient supply chain to enable a degree of European sovereign capability,” he said. “Defence industry is a strategic asset for Europeans: a capable defence industrial base contributes to national security and prosperity in form of jobs and skills, and can be a breeding ground for innovation and technological progress.” The event concluded a day of appointments opened by the presentation of the report on ‘The economic impact of the European aerospace and defence industry,’ by the European Association of Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries (ASD), chaired by Mr. Profumo. “If the GDP contribution of the European Aerospace and defence industry was a country in its own right – the report has shown – it would position the sector at the median GDP level among EU countries, with a GDP larger than the economies of 14 countries within the reference region.”

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola – barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire. com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 68a1675a-d8af-4532-8be7- 988e2d523a03

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8707353