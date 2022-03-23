﻿Lenten processions now allowed in Legazpi City

The city government here announced on Wednesday that the conduct of any procession during the observance of Holy Week is now allowed.

Such religious activities were banned during the past two years due to community quarantine restrictions.

An advisory issued by Mayor Noel Rosal said the zero coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases here in the last two weeks and the city government’s outstanding performance in vaccination supported the decision.

“Based on the coordination made with Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Epimaco Densing and Bicol Inter-Agency Task Force chairperson lawyer Anthony Nuyda, Lenten processions in Legazpi City, are allowed provided that the minimum public health standards are strictly observed,” the advisory read.

Rosal added that Legazpi City is now compliant with all the requirements for Alert Level 1.

The Roman Catholic Church is observing Holy Week from April 10 to 16.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) intensified its efforts against any attempts to disturb the peace ahead of the Lenten celebration as the entire regional police force remains under full alert.

Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, PRO-5 regional director, ordered all police units and stations to maximize patrol operations against those who might take advantage of the solemnity of the event.

“As part of the preparation, PRO-5 shall deploy Road Safety Marshalls in convergence points particularly in bus terminals, airports, seaports, recreational areas including highways, main thoroughfares, and crime-prone areas to ensure maximum police presence,” Estomo said in a statement.

Police assistance desks will also be established to assist the general public and ensure that safety health protocols are being followed to avoid a surge of Covid-19 cases.

“We assure the public that the members of the ‘Kasurog Cops’ shall remain in full alert status and are ready to extend the much-needed assistance to the community during the celebration of the Lenten Season,” Estomo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency