LENTE, BARMM info arm distributes Bangsamoro Electoral Code handbook

COTABATO: The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) began Friday the distribution of the Bangsamoro Electoral Code handbook to educate the region's electorate ahead of its first parliamentary polls next year. The distribution came after the BARMM, together with the Commission on Elections and the Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE), launched Thursday the handbook for reference by various institutions, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations in the region. Bangsamoro Information Office (BIO) Executive Director Ameen Andrew Alonto said the BEC handbook has been produced to serve as a guide to equip election officials, voters, and concerned stakeholders to hold inclusive and efficient elections in BARMM in May 2025. "The information provided in this handbook will provide a clearer understanding to those confused, willing to learn, and especially, the people who need to learn about the BEC,' Alonto said in a statement Friday. The first BARMM regional parliamentary el ections will be held next year simultaneous with the midterm balloting. The handbook was adopted by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) through Resolution No. 412, which calls on the BIO to develop an information, education, and communication campaign for the BARMM electorate on the provisions of the BEC. '(The regional government) wanted to influence the Bangsamoro people to choose their leaders in the most acceptable decision,' Alonto said. The BTA, the regional lawmaking body, and BIO worked together in crafting the handbook with contributions from civil society groups, organizations, media, and other stakeholders. 'It is our responsibility and obligation to advocate for and participate in the inclusive Bangsamoro parliamentary election in 2025,' LENTE Executive Director Ona Caritos said in a separate statement. The 89-page handbook is divided into four parts covering the legal framework of the parliamentary form of government in BARMM, answering frequently asked questions regarding parliamenta ry provisions, illustrating the BARMM electoral process, and discussing BEC key innovations. Source: Philippines News Agency