Lent time for self-sacrifice vs. pandemic, DILG exec says

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), together with its attached agencies, said it is one with the Christian community in observing the Lenten season amid the pandemic.

“There is no greater love than the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for all of humanity commemorated during the Lenten season. Let us reflect on His act of supreme sacrifice as we face the challenges of the pandemic. As a nation, we are called to reflect on His selfless acts, emulate, and follow His ways,” Undersecretary Bernardo Florece Jr., DILG officer in charge, said in a statement.

Florece urged Filipinos to stay at home and refrain from any form of mass gathering to stop the spread of the virus.

“Ilan lamang po ito sa mga sakripisyong hinihingi sa atin sa darating na mga araw habang ating ginugunita ang Mahal na Araw. Konting sakripisyo po ito para sa kaligtasan ng nakararami (These are just a few of the sacrifices asked of us while observing Holy Week. This is a small sacrifice for the safety of the majority),” he said.

He also requested prayers for all front-line workers who battle the surge of the coronavirus disease 2019 cases, the thousands who have perished because of the virus, peace in the country, and the eventual triumph of Filipinos against the disease.

“Through these obstacles and ordeals stand the resilient Filipino faith and devotion that withstand all adversities. Let this Lenten season be a reminder of our undying faith and our capacity to put this into action,” Florece said.

Source: Philippines News Agency