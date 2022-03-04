﻿Leni’s ‘Pink Sunday’ attendees insist they’re not paid hacks

A certain group of supporters rooting for Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo reiterated that they were not paid to attend her grand rally last month at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.

Identifying itself as “KPop Stans 4 Leni” (KS4L) as the members too are fans of various KPop groups, the group responded to an allegation from a certain Adonis Rean Kabiling that they were given lightsticks just to attend the grand rally, which became known as “Pink Sunday”.

Authentic KPop lightsticks are being sold from PHP2,000-PHP3,000, a bigger value than Kabiling’s other allegation in which PHP300 is being paid to riders who are volunteering in the campaign of Robredo’s fellow aspirant, former senator Bongbong Marcos.

“Our volunteers don’t get paid for the work we do to support VP Leni and the rest of her team. We don’t get paid to show up to sorties. We don’t get paid to launch online and offline campaigns to support our candidates. We don’t get paid to fight the good fight. Not in cash. Not in lightsticks. Not in anything but the sheer optimism that good governance is well within our reach,” the KS4L said in a statement on Thursday.

The group then called out Kabiling, classifying his allegation as “fake news” and that legal actions are now mulled if future allegations surface.

“Any more dangerous and malicious imputations against our volunteers will be met with the appropriate legal action. Let this be your first and final warning,” KS4L added.

An estimated 20,000 people from Quezon City and even in nearby cities attended the “Pink Sunday” on the morning of Feb. 13.

The turnout overwhelmed the local government unit that, in a statement, they said the event violated some coronavirus disease 2019 protocols, something that Robredo’s spokesman, Barry Gutierrez, apologized for.

Source: Philippines News Agency