Legazpi vet reminds village execs on role in warding off ASF

The City Veterinary Office (CVO) here reminded barangay leaders to cooperate in preventing the entry of “hot” meat and maintaining the city's African swine fever (ASF)-free status.

During an orientation on ASF on Tuesday attended by 1,000 barangay officials of the 70 villages and some meat vendors, Dr. Emmanuel Estipona, CVO chief, said the activity aimed to educate and empower the people in the barangay level.

Estipona also reminded the village leaders to always monitor the movement of swine in their areas and report the health of pigs to their office to protect the pork industry of Legazpi.

He told them that hog raisers are strictly prohibited from putting up piggeries within the one-kilometer radius from the Double AA slaughterhouse of Legazpi to prevent the entry and spread of ASF.

“We are conducting regular checkpoints to all the strategic areas in this city to prevent the entry of infected pigs coming from other provinces in Bicol as one way of protecting the pork industry of Legazpi,” he added.

Estipona said all the pigs in the city’s abattoir undergo inspection and pass through thermal scanning before being slaughtered to make sure these are free of ASF.

He reminded meat vendors and meat shop owners to always display the inspection certificate issued by the slaughterhouse as part of informing the public that the meat they are buying is safe for consumption.

