Legazpi City to allow MICE but only for Bicol organizations

Organizations within Bicol region can now hold their Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) and similar events in this city but health protocols must be strictly implemented in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the top official here said.

Mayor Noel Rosal, in a phone interview on Monday, said the facilities of this city are ready to hold gatherings but participants must only come from Bicol, which is under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status.

“The convention facilities of this city shall only be limited for 50 percent of the maximum capacity of the venue of gatherings based on the guidelines issued by the Department of Tourism (DOT),” he said.

The DOT has recently issued Administrative Order 2020-003 which states the guidelines for the operations of MICE organizers and venues or facilities in areas under MGCQ with focus on venue capacity limit, and inter-zonal and intra-zonal movement.

Rosal said the DOT also issued Memorandum Circular 2020-006 mandating health and safety guidelines for MICE facilities including the implementation of physical distancing as well as proper sanitation, disinfection and ventilation of venues.

“Legazpi will not accept those organizations from Metro Manila to conduct their occasion here in Legazpi City,” he said.

He added that all persons who want to travel from Metro Manila to Legazpi should undergo 14 days of quarantine at the city’s isolation facility.

“They should also undergo swab test as part of the health and safety protocol,” Rosal added.

Source: Philippines News Agency