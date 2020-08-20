Legazpi City tightens measures vs. ASF in neighboring province

The City Veterinary Office (CVO) here has strengthened its measures to prevent the entry of hogs coming from Camarines Sur to Legazpi City after recently confirmed cases of African swine fever (ASF) cases in Nabua.

Dr. Emmanuel Estipona, CVO chief, on Thursday said the city’s double AA slaughterhouse is now on red alert status in connection with the cases of ASF in some parts of Camarines Sur.

“National Meat Inspection Services (NIMS) director Alex Templonuevo confirmed the cases in Nabua, Camarines Sur, we have an existing Executive Order (EO) banning the entry of hogs coming from Camarines Sur to Legazpi City but I will request again to Mayor Noel Rosal to issue another EO to strengthen the preventive measures to prevent the entry of ASF in order to protect the hog industry in Legazpi City”, Estipona said in an interview.

He added that he already requested the 70 village chiefs to monitor stockyards at their respective areas and issue a barangay clearance certifying the origin of the hog as it would serve as a reference to accepting hog for slaughtering at the Legazpi City class AA Abattoir.

Estipona also added that he will ask also all the meat vendors to refrain from buying hogs from Camarines Sur to prevent the entry of ASF.

From January to July this year, Estipona said his office has recorded PHP13.4-million revenue collections from the double AA slaughterhouse and targeting PHP20-million revenue before the year-end.

