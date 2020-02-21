Legazpi City police bags 2nd Balangay National Award

The Legazpi City Police Station has been named by the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters as the grand winner of the 2nd Brig. Gen. Rafael T. Crame Balangay National Awards for its exceptional and outstanding significant accomplishments and contributions to the intensified campaign against illegal drugs, corruption, terrorism, and other forms of criminality.

Legazpi police chief Lt. Col. Aldwin Gamboa, in an interview on Thursday, said their station was chosen as this year's top awardee because it passed the criterion prepared by the Public Safety Savings and Loan Association Inc. (PSSLAI).

That includes the Community Development Program (CDP) and other best practices as part of informing the public on how to curb the criminalities and maintain the peace and order in this city, Gamboa said.

He said his office always serves free salabat" (ginger tea) or coffee to those people who want to give information regarding the peace and order situation at their respective barangays.

Gamboa added that his men visit far flung villages including schools as one way of curbing terrorism activities in the communities.

He added that the Legazpi PNP, in support of the city administration, has organized a parking attendant association composed of those who assist vehicle owners in parking in the downtown areas of the city.

"The city police station has conducted training for the parking attendants to let them know how to help the car owners park their vehicles particularly in the crowded places," he said.

Gamboa said parking attendants are considered as police force multipliers as they can help solve street crimes. They only receive meager amounts from car owners so the city government also gives them incentives, he added.

Gamboa, meanwhile, commended all the village chiefs for their cooperation and help in solving the illegal drug problem, noting that out of the 70 barangays, 65 have been cleared of illegal substances.

Legazpi has encountered some 'salisi' or pickpockets, and theft cases but this city is a very peaceful locality. The only problem here is the traffic situation because of the huge volume of vehicles around the city, he said.

Gamboa said police personnel conduct daily checkpoints for motorcycles as part of their program informing the drivers regarding safe driving.

He said his office has put up a police assistance desk in the southern boulevard and at the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) area in Barangay Pawa to help and protect visitors in the city.

The Legazpi City Police Station received a trophy and a check amounting to PHP400,000 during the awarding rites in Camp Crame early this week.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY