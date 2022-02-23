﻿Legazpi City logs zero new Covid-19 cases for 8 days

The city government here on Monday said no new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases were recorded in the locality since February 14.

Mayor Noel Rosal, in a radio interview, said he believes this is attributed to increasing population protection.

“Pig aattribute ko man giraray ini syempre sa vaccine ta, ako pag-iling ko (I attributed this no new Covid-19 cases to our vaccines),” he added.

Rosal also encouraged the public to get a booster shot.

“Kung gusto ta talaga na makabwelo na kita, magpabooster po kita ta an Covid-19 baga yaon na an, that will be part of our life na (If we really want to be allowed to go out, we should get booster shot because Covid is out there that will be part of our life already),” he added.

The city government kicked off its pediatric vaccination program against Covid-19 also on Monday at the Legazpi City Convention Center.

City Health Officer chief, Dr. Fulbert Alec Gillegeo, said they target to inoculate 200 children during the launch.

Source: Philippines News Agency