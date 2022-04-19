﻿Legazpi City logs zero new Covid-19 cases for 5 days

LEGAZPI CITY – Mayor Noel Rosal on Tuesday said no new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases were recorded in this city since April 14.

In a radio interview, he attributed this development to the massive vaccination efforts that have resulted in increasing population protection against the virus.

“Nagiging magayon an resulta kan espwersos kan lokal na gobyerno para mas pahiwason asin pakusugon an pagbabakuna sa ibat-ibang sektor kan syudad (The result of the efforts of the city government is getting better to widen and make the vaccination stronger in the different sectors of the city),” Rosal said.

The mayor, however, reminded his constituents not to be complacent as Covid-19 is still present.

“Continue to follow minimum health standards, particularly using face masks in public places,” he said.

Data from the Department of Health in Bicol (DOH-5) showed as of April 16, Legazpi City has recorded 3,755 recoveries and 104 deaths due to Covid-19.

There are currently 11 active infections. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency