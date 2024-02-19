Legazpi City joins UNESCO ‘learning cities’

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has chosen Legazpi City in Albay province as one of the newest members of its Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC). In a statement on Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the city was chosen to be one of 64 GNLCs from 35 countries during a virtual event on Feb. 14. 'These cities have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering lifelong learning opportunities for all within their local communities,' the DFA said. The GNLC, it said, aims to bring together cities committed to promoting lifelong learning through policy dialogue, peer learning, and collaboration among its members to discuss innovative ways to develop, improve, and monitor learning cities strategies. In particular, GNLC members encourage collaboration among education, training, cultural institutions, and other stakeholders such as government officials, civil society groups, and businesses. 'With the inclusion of Legazpi City, the Philippines now has two cities listed in the GNLC,' it said. Balanga City in Bataan was chosen to join the GNLC in 2015. According to the UNESCO website, members of the GNLC 'effectively mobilize its resources in every sector to promote inclusive learning from basic to higher education; revitalizes learning in families and communities; facilitates learning for and in the workplace; extends the use of modern learning technologies; enhances quality and excellence in learning; and fosters a culture of learning throughout life.' The GNLC network supports achieving all 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the UN, particularly SDG 4 which calls for inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all. Source: Philippines News Agency