Legazpi City gets higher DILG rating on road clearing efforts

The city government here did not only maintain its 95 percent rating on road clearing efforts in 2020, but even inched further to 96.34 percent on the first quarter of this year.

Legazpi Mayor Noel Rosal, in an interview on Tuesday, said the road clearing activities are being spearheaded by the city’s Task Force Kalinigan, Kaayusan, Kalikasan and Negosyo (TFKKKN) in close coordination with the barangay officials and personnel.

Rosal said based on data released by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) field office here, the latest rating that the agency gave to Legazpi City is 1.3 percent higher compared to the 95 percent in October 2020.

He said the team that evaluated Legazpi City’s road clearing activities came from the Tabaco City DILG field office that included evaluators from the Philippine National Police (PNP); Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and a representative from the Legazpi City Public Safety Office (PSO).

“The first rating that was awarded to Legazpi City TFKKKN by the Tabaco City evaluating team was 95.54 percent. But we appealed the result to the DILG Provincial Office. And we are very thankful to the DILG for painstakingly reviewing the evaluation indicators so that our rating was increased to 96.342 percent,” Rosal said.

Andy Marbella, head of the TFKKKN, in a separate interview, lauded the barangay officials who, he said helped much in identifying the road obstructions in their respective jurisdictions.

He said the TFKKKN will continue to monitor all the seventy villages of this city to sustain the implementation of the road clearing operations.

Nationwide road clearing was ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019 through the DILG in order to reclaim public roads used for private purposes and ensure that roads and bridges remain safe, accessible, and free from illegal and potentially hazardous encroachments.

The road clearing program was suspended for several months last year due to the implementation of quarantine protocols to prevent spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

On Oct. 27, 2020, DILG issued Memorandum Circular No. 2020-145 for all the provincial governors, city and municipal mayors, village heads, and other concerned authorities, to continue implementing the road clearing efforts.

The ratings issued on the last quarter of 2020 were based on the operations before the onset of the pandemic.