﻿Legazpi City candidates sign covenant for peaceful polls

Local candidates here for the May 9 elections participated in a covenant signing Wednesday night to signify their desire to make the voting exercise safe, orderly, accurate and peaceful.

Lt. Col. Bagard Arao, Legazpi City acting chief of police, in an interview, said the activity led by the city police office is part of the efforts geared toward unity among those seeking public posts.

“Choose honest candidates with integrity and capable to deliver good services to the people in the community and with a capacity to deliver good governance with transparency and accountability,” Arao told the residents.

He said he is very thankful to the candidates who joined the signing and said they in the police force will work hard to achieve peaceful elections.

Lawyer Fatima Gados-Pani-Agua, city acting election officer, on the other hand, said the covenant signing is significant in attaining an orderly poll period.

“The official campaign period for local candidates will start on March 25. All the aspirants should follow the Commission on Elections (Comelec) rules for putting their own tarpaulins,” she noted.

Among those who participated in the event were mayoralty aspirants Geraldine Rosal and Jessie Atutubo, reelectionist Vice Mayor Bobby Cristobal, his rival Alan Ranola, and some aspiring city councilors.

The covenant signing held at the Legazpi City Convention Center started with an interfaith prayer as well as lighting of candles and release of doves.

The attendees came from different sectors of the society including religious organizations and fisherfolk, as well as government officials and employees of the Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Department of Education, City Advisory Council, and Sangguniang Kabataan.

Source: Philippines News Agency