Legazpi City Boosts Investment Prospects with Electronic One-Stop Business Shop

Legazpi City – The implementation of the Electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) by the city government is expected to attract more investments to Legazpi City, enhancing the ease of doing business in the area. Asuncion Viñas, chief of the Legazpi City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), discussed the positive impact of eBOSS in an interview on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the eBOSS system has recently received commendation from the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) for its effectiveness. An ARTA team evaluated the eBOSS under BPLO and confirmed its seamless and efficient operation. They tested the system by applying for new and renewal permits online and found that eBOSS simplified the business permit application process, addressed systemic issues in local permits and licenses, and incorporated reforms and technology-enabled applications and systems.

Viñas highlighted that with eBOSS, new business applications and renewals can now be processed within one day. This efficiency is further enhanced by integrating the barangay clearance fee and the safety inspection fee of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) into a One-Time Assessment and Payment Policy Program. This integration allows applicants to see the required fees immediately and pay them online, streamlining the permit acquisition process.

By becoming a more business-friendly city, Legazpi expects to see improvements in its economy through the creation of more jobs and livelihood opportunities. Viñas also mentioned that, in addition to eBOSS, onsite business permit applications and renewals are being conducted in remote barangays, aiming to bring services closer to the people and valuing the time of business owners.

Legazpi City has successfully implemented all functionalities required for setting up the eBOSS as mandated by Republic Act 11032, known as the "Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018". ARTA Director General Secretary Ernesto Perez recently sent a letter to Legazpi City Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal, expressing appreciation and commendation for the city's efforts. Perez applauded Legazpi City for setting high standards among local government units and encouraged continuous improvement to realize the ease of doing business in the Philippines.